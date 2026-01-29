European Union Poised to Sanction Iran's Revolutionary Guard Amid Protests
The European Union is set to sanction Iran's Revolutionary Guard due to Tehran's violent response to protests. This follows a U.S. military buildup in the Mideast over threats of Iranian aggression. Sanctions are expected to increase pressure on Iran amid its economic difficulties and widespread civil unrest.
The European Union is on the verge of imposing sanctions on Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in response to the Islamic Republic's deadly crackdown on protests. This development puts additional pressure on Tehran, already strained by international sanctions, particularly as the U.S. deploys military forces in the region.
EU's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, indicated that these sanctions would align the Guard with other terrorist entities like al-Qaida and Daesh. France, after initial reservations concerning its detained nationals in Iran, now supports the sanctions, highlighting the need for accountability for crimes amidst severe government repression.
The Revolutionary Guard, a cornerstone of Iran's military apparatus since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, has played a pivotal role in suppressing demonstrations. The potential designation as a terrorist organization complicates this, given Iran's conscription practices that integrate young men into the Guard regardless of their political stance.
