Delhi Literature Festival: A Celebration of Cultural Prosperity

The 14th Delhi Literature Festival focuses on 'Sahitya, Sanskriti aur Samriddhi' to explore how literature and culture can shape holistic prosperity. The event, from February 6-8 at IGNCA, includes discussions, readings, performances, and international perspectives, tying in with the India-Spain cultural year.

The Delhi Literature Festival is set to begin its 14th edition on February 6, promising a rich discussion on the interconnection between literature, culture, and prosperity. The three-day event will take place at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), with a lineup featuring former CJI DY Chandrachud, Acharya Prashant, and Rahul Pandita.

This year's theme, 'Sahitya, Sanskriti aur Samriddhi', highlights the belief in literature and culture as foundations for a well-rounded notion of prosperity, encompassing intellectual, social, and creative elements. The event will commence with an inauguration by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The festival offers a diverse program of panel discussions, author interactions, and cultural performances. It also celebrates the 70th anniversary of India-Spain diplomatic relations as part of the dual year of culture and AI. The festival concludes with the Delhi Literature Festival Author Awards 2026, honoring outstanding literary contributions.

