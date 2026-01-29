Left Menu

EPA Initiates Review of Fluoride Safety in Drinking Water

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has launched an expedited review of fluoride levels in drinking water, a key focus of the Trump administration's 'Make America Healthy Again' agenda. This review aims to assess toxicity and potentially revise Safe Drinking Water Act standards, amid health concerns raised by activists.

Updated: 29-01-2026 03:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 03:42 IST
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has begun evaluating the safe levels of fluoride in drinking water, according to a recent Federal Register notice. This marks a significant move within the Trump administration's 'Make America Healthy Again' agenda, addressing concerns over health impacts from fluoride.

Supported by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the movement opposes water fluoridation, citing potential health risks despite lacking scientific consensus. Kennedy is pushing for new evaluations and for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to revise its recommendations on fluoride use in public water systems.

While the EPA conducts this review, industry groups like the American Dental Association continue to support fluoridation for its proven benefits in reducing tooth decay. The EPA's evaluation focuses on fluoride's potential risks, particularly to children's brain and tooth development, and will involve public commentary and peer reviews.

