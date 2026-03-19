Uttarakhand Chief Minister Visits Ailing Minister Satpal Maharaj at AIIMS
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj at AIIMS-Rishikesh following his admission due to respiratory issues. Chief Minister Dhami conversed with doctors about Maharaj's condition and asked for top-notch medical care. Maharaj's health shows improvement despite pneumonia, monitored in the ICU.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made a visit to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh to check on the health of cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj, who was admitted with respiratory problems.
Minister Maharaj, responsible for the tourism and irrigation portfolios, was moved to the intensive care unit after his condition required heightened medical attention. Dr. Ravikant, heading the Department of Medicine, is overseeing Maharaj's treatment.
Dr. B Satya, Medical Superintendent at AIIMS-Rishikesh, updated that while Maharaj suffers from pneumonia, his vital organs are stable, and he is improving steadily. The Chief Minister emphasized providing the best medical facilities and conveyed his best wishes for Maharaj's swift recovery.
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