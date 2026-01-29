India's Battle Against Obesity: Tackling the Ultra-Processed Food Epidemic

India is facing a severe public health challenge as obesity rates continue to climb, warned the Economic Survey. The escalating crisis, driven by poor diet choices and sedentary lifestyles, is affecting millions, increasing the risk of diseases such as diabetes and heart conditions.

The survey highlights the dramatic rise in obesity linked to ultra-processed foods (UPFs), urging vital dietary reforms. It calls for considering advertising restrictions and implementing front-of-pack nutrition labelling to curb the consumption of high-fat, sugar, and salt foods by children.

Efforts like the POSHAN Abhiyaan, Fit India Movement, and 'Aaj Se Thoda Kam' campaign are part of a comprehensive strategy to tackle this issue. The government is working on nationwide initiatives aimed at reducing obesity and promoting healthier lifestyles across the country.

