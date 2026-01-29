Left Menu

India's Battle Against Obesity: Tackling the Ultra-Processed Food Epidemic

Obesity in India is rapidly increasing due to unhealthy lifestyles and ultra-processed foods. The Economic Survey highlights the need for nutrition reforms, pointing to rising obesity across all ages and its link to non-communicable diseases. Strategies to combat this include public health campaigns and regulatory measures on food marketing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 15:17 IST
India's Battle Against Obesity: Tackling the Ultra-Processed Food Epidemic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is facing a severe public health challenge as obesity rates continue to climb, warned the Economic Survey. The escalating crisis, driven by poor diet choices and sedentary lifestyles, is affecting millions, increasing the risk of diseases such as diabetes and heart conditions.

The survey highlights the dramatic rise in obesity linked to ultra-processed foods (UPFs), urging vital dietary reforms. It calls for considering advertising restrictions and implementing front-of-pack nutrition labelling to curb the consumption of high-fat, sugar, and salt foods by children.

Efforts like the POSHAN Abhiyaan, Fit India Movement, and 'Aaj Se Thoda Kam' campaign are part of a comprehensive strategy to tackle this issue. The government is working on nationwide initiatives aimed at reducing obesity and promoting healthier lifestyles across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
2
BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contract Expires - WSJ

BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contra...

 Global
3
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India
4
US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026