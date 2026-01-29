Dietary Reforms: Bridging the Nutritional Gap for a Healthier Future

In a compelling revelation, the Economic Survey 2025-26, presented in Parliament, has identified dietary reforms as a critical public health priority. The survey argues that while health supplements like energy and weight-loss drinks are popularly consumed, they do not substitute clinically validated therapies. This insight underlines the necessity for consumers to make informed nutritional choices.

Highlighting growing concerns over lifestyle diseases—ranging from rising cancer cases to increased antibiotic resistance—the survey notes that many stems from nutritional deficiencies. It points out the prevalent excess consumption of cereals among Indians and the lack of protective food intake such as legumes and fruits. The survey calls for bridging this nutritional gap, especially among vulnerable groups.

The survey further underscores the role of state and national initiatives in addressing malnutrition. It applauds school-based interventions and stresses the significance of embedding nutrition education within curricula. Essential to these efforts, however, is the active involvement of families and communities, the report concludes.

