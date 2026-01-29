Pakistan Strengthens Border Controls Amid Nipah Virus Concerns

Amid rising concerns over the deadly Nipah virus, Pakistan has ramped up measures at its borders following two confirmed cases in neighboring India. Enhanced screenings at airports, seaports, and land crossings are part of Pakistan's comprehensive strategy to prevent potential virus transmission.

Other Asian nations, such as Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, and Malaysia, have also increased vigilance, implementing thermal screenings and clinical assessments at entry points. Notably, Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, has ordered strict checks for passengers arriving from India due to virus fears.

India, however, remains confident, stating that the infection is contained with only two health workers affected. They emphasize there's no need for panic or further airport measures, given the virus's low transmission rate among humans.

(With inputs from agencies.)