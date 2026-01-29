Left Menu

Heart Attack Crisis in Delhi: Alarming Rise in Deaths

Delhi witnessed a significant rise in heart attack-related deaths in 2024, with over 34,500 fatalities. The data highlighted a concerning increase among younger populations, attributing the surge to lifestyle factors like poor diet and stress. The report calls for awareness and lifestyle changes to prevent future tragedies.

  India

The capital city, Delhi, has seen a staggering increase in heart attack-related fatalities, with 34,539 deaths reported in 2024, according to recent data from the Delhi government. This marks an alarming rise of more than 12,000 deaths in comparison to the preceding year, which recorded 22,385 deaths.

The report unveils a troubling trend over the past two decades, revealing that a total of 3,29,857 people have succumbed to heart attacks in Delhi. Concerningly, a significant portion of these deaths encompasses younger individuals, with 46,129 fatalities recorded in the age group of 25 to 44 years.

Experts emphasize lifestyle factors as critical contributors to this surge. Dr. Madhurima Ghosh from BM Birla Heart Hospital notes that while genetics pose an inherent risk, it is lifestyle habits such as poor diet, lack of exercise, and high-stress levels that often trigger early heart attacks.

