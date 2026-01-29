Posing as cops, two men steal Rs 66 lakh from Kenyan woman; one held

A 48-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly posing as a police personnel and stealing over Rs 66 lakh from a Kenyan woman in South Mumbai's Fort area, police said. While accused Suresh Rangnath Chavan was arrested from his house in Thane on Wednesday, police were still searching for his accomplice. A team of Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station tracked Chavan down after scanning the footage of 60 CCTV cameras, said an official. The incident took place on January 21 near Alana Center Building on M G Road. Two men claiming to be policemen stopped the taxi in which Sumayya Mohammed Abdi (26), a Kenyan citizen, was travelling, and seized her two bags containing Rs 66.45 lakh in cash on the pretext of checking her belongings. The duo then asked her to come to the local police station for further inquiry, and left on a motorcycle. After the woman filed a complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including section 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property). A special team was formed for technical surveillance, which traced Chavan to Azad Nagar in Thane. Police recovered Rs 79.35 lakh in cash from him, more than the amount reported in the complaint. ''We are investigating if the additional money is linked to other similar crimes, '' the official said, adding that the motorcycle used in the offense has also been seized.

