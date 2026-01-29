Global Study Paves Way for Life-Saving Maternal Vaccine Against Neonatal Infections
A comprehensive international study has identified bacterial targets for a maternal vaccine to protect newborns from deadly infections like Klebsiella pneumoniae. This bacterium poses significant risks in low-income countries, where antibiotic-resistant sepsis is prevalent. The study provides crucial genomic data to aid in vaccine development targeting these infections.
An extensive global study led by the University of Strathclyde and a team of international scientists is set to revolutionize maternal vaccines aimed at safeguarding newborns from lethal infections.
The research spotlights Klebsiella pneumoniae, a major contributor to neonatal sepsis, primarily in low-resource nations. Alarmingly, many cases are antibiotic-resistant and hard to treat due to limited resources.
By analyzing over 1,900 bacterial genomes, experts pinpointed common bacterial types for potential vaccine development. The study stresses the necessity of a vaccine addressing 20 types of bacteria to combat 70% of infections in the targeted regions, pushing toward vaccines to reduce neonatal deaths globally.
