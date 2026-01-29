Left Menu

Global Study Paves Way for Life-Saving Maternal Vaccine Against Neonatal Infections

A comprehensive international study has identified bacterial targets for a maternal vaccine to protect newborns from deadly infections like Klebsiella pneumoniae. This bacterium poses significant risks in low-income countries, where antibiotic-resistant sepsis is prevalent. The study provides crucial genomic data to aid in vaccine development targeting these infections.

  United Kingdom

An extensive global study led by the University of Strathclyde and a team of international scientists is set to revolutionize maternal vaccines aimed at safeguarding newborns from lethal infections.

The research spotlights Klebsiella pneumoniae, a major contributor to neonatal sepsis, primarily in low-resource nations. Alarmingly, many cases are antibiotic-resistant and hard to treat due to limited resources.

By analyzing over 1,900 bacterial genomes, experts pinpointed common bacterial types for potential vaccine development. The study stresses the necessity of a vaccine addressing 20 types of bacteria to combat 70% of infections in the targeted regions, pushing toward vaccines to reduce neonatal deaths globally.

