Global Study Paves Way for Life-Saving Maternal Vaccine Against Neonatal Infections

An extensive global study led by the University of Strathclyde and a team of international scientists is set to revolutionize maternal vaccines aimed at safeguarding newborns from lethal infections.

The research spotlights Klebsiella pneumoniae, a major contributor to neonatal sepsis, primarily in low-resource nations. Alarmingly, many cases are antibiotic-resistant and hard to treat due to limited resources.

By analyzing over 1,900 bacterial genomes, experts pinpointed common bacterial types for potential vaccine development. The study stresses the necessity of a vaccine addressing 20 types of bacteria to combat 70% of infections in the targeted regions, pushing toward vaccines to reduce neonatal deaths globally.

