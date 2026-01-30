Grand Inauguration of Adittya Eye Clinic’s New Branch Held in Kandivali

Mumbai, Correspondent – The grand inauguration of the new branch of Adittya Eye Clinic, known for its legacy of quality, compassion, and dedication in eye care, was held with enthusiasm on Monday, January 26, 2026, in Kandivali West. Prior to the inauguration ceremony, a press conference was organized to brief the media about the clinic's advanced medical facilities and services. The inauguration was conducted by MLA Yogesh Sagar, who praised the initiative for providing modern, affordable, and high-quality eye care services to the general public through the use of advanced technology. Addressing the press conference, Founder and Director Dr. Jigar Maniar shared an overview of Adittya Eye Clinic's journey. Established in 2004, the clinic has built a strong reputation in ophthalmic care, having successfully performed over 50,000 various eye surgeries procedures like cataract surgery with various lens implant, squint, refractive procedures and served more than 200,000 patients to date from India and abroad.at AEC We have done many social causes to treat needy poor patient from interior of Maharashtra. Dr jigar manair holds record in limca book of record for treatment of oldest patient at age of 100 yrs. to be operated for cataract laser surgery. We have associated Guinness book of record for seeing over 300 kids in one hour right from registration to check-up and diagnosing any eye problems. Beyond this laurels our appreciating patient for our services are our prides Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Maniar said, ''For 20 years, the people with all age groups from new-born to 100 yrs. and above have trusted me with their vision. Moving to this larger facility is not just an upgrade in technology; it is a promise that as the community grows, my commitment to providing accessible, world-class eye care will only grow stronger. Vision is a precious gift, and together, we must protect it with awareness and advanced care.'' The newly inaugurated clinic offers a wide range of advanced ophthalmic services, including phacoemulsification and cataract surgery, retinal care, excimer laser procedures for spectacle removal, glaucoma treatment, squint surgery, paediatric eye care, and ocular aesthetic treatments such as Botox and fillers. The clinic is equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic facilities and a team of experienced ophthalmologists. The centre is been upgraded in retina facility with newer machines and lasers to treat retinal diseases. We take in pride to start ROP (retinopathy of prematurity) treatment with very qualified retinal Doctor in centre. The inauguration ceremony took place at 21 Business elites, 1st floor near kala Hanuman Temple, M.G. Road, Kandivali (West), Mumbai. The event was held with the blessings of Hemant–Anjali Maniar and Narendra–Maneesha Mehta. Several eminent doctors, including Dr. Priya Maniar, Dr. Rahul Mehta, Dr. Yash Parmar, Dr. Ankita Bhangui, Dr. Arun Singhvi, Dr. Vikas Jain, Dr. Himanshu Shekhar, and Dr. Saumil Sheth, were present on the occasion. Organizers expressed confidence that the new branch will greatly benefit residents of Kandivali and surrounding areas by providing reliable, safe, and advanced eye care services.

