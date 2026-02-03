Left Menu

World's Largest Bollywood Health Camp Sets New Record

The 5th Bollywood Maha Arogya Shivir 2026 Mega Health Camp held in Mumbai set a record as the world's largest health camp. Organized by DRVA Charitable Trust and Doctor 365, it benefited 56,000 patients with services like health checkups, wheelchair distribution, and eye tests. Over 800 doctors participated.

Updated: 03-02-2026 15:17 IST
The 5th Bollywood Maha Arogya Shivir, described as a mega health camp, took place in Mumbai's Chitrakoot Ground on January 18, 2026. Organized by the DRVA Charitable Trust and Doctor 365, this year's event cemented its place in the IEA and ACE Book of World Records as the world's largest health camp.

The event saw attendance by numerous notable figures, including celebrated actress Shilpa Shetty and actor Tusshar Kapoor, along with renowned medical professionals and dignitaries. Thousands benefited from comprehensive health services ranging from general checkups to specialized screenings and wheelchair distributions.

The camp's success is attributed to its massive scale, with 56,000 patients receiving care from over 800 doctors, assisted by more than 1,100 paramedical staff and 300 volunteers. DRVA Charitable Trust, under Dr. Dharmendra Kumar's leadership, has significantly contributed to community health over the past 15 years.

