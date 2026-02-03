Raju Singh Panesar's Musical Marathon Magic

In a remarkable display of musical prowess, Raju Singh Panesar has achieved what few in the industry can boast: composing a full film track in merely 18 hours. His recent work for the horror-comedy film Zorr showcases his ability to blend spontaneity with expertise.

Produced under KSS Productions & Entertainment by Kan Singh Sodha and distributed by UFO Pictures, Zorr's soundtrack is a testament to Panesar's extensive experience, having composed for over 100 films. His distinguished career includes contributions to notable projects like Ek Villain and Half Girlfriend.

Described as both spooky and humorous, the track embodies the essence of Zorr, breaking genre conventions by fusing fear with laughter. Featuring an impressive vocal cast led by Leslee Lewis and other talents, the song reaffirms Panesar's status as a powerhouse in Indian film music.

(With inputs from agencies.)