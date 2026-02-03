LNG Market Finds Stability in Moderate Pricing

Russell Hardy, CEO of Vitol, expressed optimism on Tuesday about the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market maintaining a stable price range between $6 and $9 per MMBtu, which he sees as beneficial to the industry.

He cautioned against prices dropping too low, which could negatively impact the market dynamics.

Hardy also projected a potential shift from coal demand to LNG, estimating a significant conversion of billions of metric tons within the 400 to 600 million ton LNG market.

(With inputs from agencies.)