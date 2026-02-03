Crackdown on Spurious Rabies Vaccines Leads to Arrest

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) and the State Licensing Authority have taken decisive action against the distribution of a particular batch of counterfeit rabies vaccines in India. This operation resulted in the arrest of one individual, revealed Minister of State for Health, Anupriya Patel, in a statement to the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Patel elaborated that the investigation was sparked by a complaint from M/s Human Biologicals Institute, a division of Indian Immunologicals Limited. The minister emphasized that producing spurious, adulterated, or substandard drugs constitutes a punishable offense under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940. This law authorizes licensing authorities to initiate legal proceedings in such cases, including those involving the prohibited manufacture and distribution of drugs.

Addressing drug availability, Patel noted that the Union Health Ministry utilizes the Drug and Vaccine Distribution Management System (DVDMS) under the National Health Mission to oversee drug procurement and inventory. Additionally, the CDSCO has released guidelines for a 'Recall and Rapid Alert System for Drugs' with initiatives like QR code labeling on drug formulation products under discussion to further enhance the quality assurance of pharmaceutical supplies.

