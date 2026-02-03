WHO Appeals for $1 Billion Amid Donor Uncertainty

The World Health Organization (WHO) is seeking $1 billion in health emergency funding this year, representing a reduction compared to last year's appeal. This comes amid concerns over falling donor contributions and uncertainty about future support from the United States, formerly a top donor.

In a briefing held in Geneva, WHO Executive Director Chikwe Ihekweazu stressed that the funding will target the most vulnerable areas, including crises in Gaza, Sudan, and Ukraine. The organization aims to save lives despite the pressing needs and financial challenges it faces.

Ihekweazu assured that WHO has no plans to withdraw from any crisis entirely but may need to adjust its level of involvement. The U.S. officially left the WHO in January, criticizing its COVID-19 response. Historically, the U.S. has been a key contributor, but last year's main donors included the European Union, Saudi Arabia, and Germany.

(With inputs from agencies.)