Left Menu

WHO Appeals for $1 Billion Amid Donor Uncertainty

The World Health Organization has lowered its emergency funding appeal to $1 billion for the year, citing decreased donor contributions. The organization's Executive Director Chikwe Ihekweazu emphasized prioritizing those in critical need. Despite U.S. withdrawal from WHO, major contributors include the European Union, Saudi Arabia, and Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 15:48 IST
WHO Appeals for $1 Billion Amid Donor Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is seeking $1 billion in health emergency funding this year, representing a reduction compared to last year's appeal. This comes amid concerns over falling donor contributions and uncertainty about future support from the United States, formerly a top donor.

In a briefing held in Geneva, WHO Executive Director Chikwe Ihekweazu stressed that the funding will target the most vulnerable areas, including crises in Gaza, Sudan, and Ukraine. The organization aims to save lives despite the pressing needs and financial challenges it faces.

Ihekweazu assured that WHO has no plans to withdraw from any crisis entirely but may need to adjust its level of involvement. The U.S. officially left the WHO in January, criticizing its COVID-19 response. Historically, the U.S. has been a key contributor, but last year's main donors included the European Union, Saudi Arabia, and Germany.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026