WHO Seeks $1 Billion for Health Emergencies Amid Funding Uncertainty

The World Health Organization is requesting $1 billion for health emergencies this year, a reduction due to declining donor funding and uncertainties about U.S. contributions. The funds aim to aid those most in need, covering 36 emergencies in areas such as Gaza, Sudan, and Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 03-02-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 15:32 IST
The World Health Organization (WHO) is appealing for $1 billion this year to address health emergencies, marking a significant decrease from previous demands. The request is a reflection of shrinking donor funding and uncertainty over contributions from the United States, once its top donor.

During a Geneva briefing, WHO Executive Director Chikwe Ihekweazu emphasized the importance of focusing on the most affected areas to maximize life-saving efforts. The financial aid is aimed at tackling 36 emergencies around the world, including critical situations in Gaza, Sudan, and Ukraine.

"We are deeply worried about the vast needs and how we will meet them," Ihekweazu expressed, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by the organization in garnering sufficient support and resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

