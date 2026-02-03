Left Menu

First Medical Evacuations Through Rafah Crossing Amid Conflict

The World Health Organization has facilitated the evacuation of the first five patients and their companions from Gaza to Egypt through the Rafah crossing, which recently reopened. Over 18,000 patients are still awaiting evacuation due to the prolonged conflict in the region.

Geneva | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:12 IST
The World Health Organization announced on Tuesday that the initial group of five patients has been evacuated through Gaza's Rafah crossing with Egypt, which reopened on Monday.

WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier reported that on February 2nd, the organization, along with partners, aided in transferring five patients and seven companions to Egypt via the Rafah crossing.

The spokesperson highlighted that more than 18,000 patients remain on evacuation waiting lists due to a two-year war in the area.

