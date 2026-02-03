Left Menu

First Medical Evacuation in Years: Gaza Patients Cross Rafah for Treatment

The World Health Organization facilitated the transfer of five Gaza patients to Egypt through the Rafah crossing for the first time since early 2025. With over 18,500 patients waiting, including 3,000 children, limited evacuations focus on trauma and chronic conditions while many suffer from delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has successfully facilitated the medical evacuation of five patients from Gaza to Egypt through the Rafah border crossing. This development marks the first such evacuation since early 2025, as confirmed by WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier on Tuesday.

The prolonged two-year conflict has left over 18,500 people in need of urgent evacuation. Of these, more than 3,000 are children suffering from trauma injuries or chronic illnesses like cancer and diabetes. Gaza health authorities face the unenviable task of choosing which patients to prioritize for evacuation.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Lindmeier noted that some patients have tragically died while awaiting evacuation, despite accessible medical facilities just beyond Gaza's borders. This poignant reminder emphasizes the desperate need for humanitarian assistance and timely intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

