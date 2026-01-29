Left Menu

Govt doctors cannot treat inpatients in private hospitals: Karnataka minister

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday said that government doctors are strictly prohibited from providing inpatient treatment in private hospitals. The complete details of such private practice must be declared to the government, Rao added, warning that any violation of these conditions would invite action against the concerned doctor.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-01-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 20:52 IST
Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday said that government doctors are strictly prohibited from providing inpatient treatment in private hospitals. However, government doctors are allowed to serve in private clinics or hospitals only in the Outpatient Department (OPD), after completing their regular government duties and ensuring that such practice does not cause any disruption, he said. The complete details of such private practice must be declared to the government, Rao added, warning that any violation of these conditions would invite action against the concerned doctor. The minister made the statement while addressing the Assembly. ''Although government doctors are allowed to provide private services to a limited extent as per government orders, it is the clear stand of the government that there should be no disruption to their regular government duties,'' Rao said. He said continuous care, emergency treatment, and regular monitoring of inpatients at government hospitals are essential, and warned that government doctors engaging in inpatient treatment at private hospitals could lead to deterioration in the quality of services at public hospitals. ''Several instances of negligence in patient care have come to the notice of the government, and in some cases, serious consequences have resulted,'' he said. Rao noted that the Lokayukta has expressed its opinion on the issue on several occasions and that the Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission has recommended regulating the private practice of government doctors to prioritise public service. ''Strict regulations are in force in other states, including Kerala, to limit private practice,'' he added. Emphasising that strengthening public health protection and improving the quality of services in government hospitals remain a priority, the minister said the government had conducted a detailed review before taking the decision. ''Government doctors are strictly prohibited from providing inpatient treatment in private hospitals. They are permitted to engage in private practice only in OPDs after regular working hours, without affecting their official duties. Full details of such private service must be declared to the government,'' he said. In case of violations, action will be taken against the concerned government doctor under the law, including disciplinary action as per the Karnataka Civil Services Rules, Rao added.

