Emirates Eyes Larger A350: A Strategic Move in Aviation

Emirates may consider ordering a larger A350 variant if Airbus progresses with development. The potential A350-2000 could surpass the current A350-1000, which Emirates has refrained from purchasing due to engine durability concerns. Improvements in Rolls-Royce engines are ongoing, which could influence future purchases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 18:30 IST
Emirates is contemplating a strategic move to order a larger version of the Airbus A350, the airline's president, Tim Clark, revealed to Reuters. This potential interest hinges on Airbus developing a new wide-body variant, which could potentially outperform the current largest model, the A350-1000.

Executives at Emirates are particularly interested in Airbus' progress, as the airline has previously declined the A350-1000 due to concerns over engine resilience in harsh Gulf environments. Despite this, Emirates has invested in the A350-900, praising its successful performance and dispatch reliability.

Rolls-Royce engines, which power the A350 series, are undergoing improvements aimed at enhancing durability, with significant progress anticipated by 2028. Such advancements could play a pivotal role in Emirates' future aircraft acquisition decisions, as the airline holds the position of the largest buyer of wide-body jets.

