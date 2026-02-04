Emirates Eyes Larger A350: A Strategic Move in Aviation

Emirates is contemplating a strategic move to order a larger version of the Airbus A350, the airline's president, Tim Clark, revealed to Reuters. This potential interest hinges on Airbus developing a new wide-body variant, which could potentially outperform the current largest model, the A350-1000.

Executives at Emirates are particularly interested in Airbus' progress, as the airline has previously declined the A350-1000 due to concerns over engine resilience in harsh Gulf environments. Despite this, Emirates has invested in the A350-900, praising its successful performance and dispatch reliability.

Rolls-Royce engines, which power the A350 series, are undergoing improvements aimed at enhancing durability, with significant progress anticipated by 2028. Such advancements could play a pivotal role in Emirates' future aircraft acquisition decisions, as the airline holds the position of the largest buyer of wide-body jets.

