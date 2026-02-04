Emergency Landing of Turkish Airlines Flight Due to Engine Fire

A Turkish Airlines plane en route from Kathmandu to Istanbul had to make an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport due to a reported fire in its right engine, confirmed the Civil Aviation Ministry. The incident occurred after the pilot issued a PAN PAN, an international radio distress signal, requesting immediate diversion to Kolkata around 1.38 pm.

The aircraft landed at Kolkata's NSCBI Airport under full emergency procedures, and the situation was brought under control by 1.51 pm. There were no reported injuries to any passengers on board, according to airport officials.

The quick response ensured passenger safety, and the aircraft is now undergoing further inspection to determine the cause of the engine fire.