Air India Completes Boeing 787 Fuel Switch Inspections

Air India announced on Wednesday the completion of precautionary inspections on the fuel control switches of its Boeing 787 fleet, confirming no issues were detected. The airline undertook these checks following a reported malfunction mid-flight, which spurred concerns about operational safety.

The inspections covered all 28 operational Boeing 787 aircraft in Air India's fleet, with the airline expressing gratitude for the oversight provided by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The incident stemmed from a report by a pilot following a flight from London to Bengaluru on Sunday, leading to the grounding of the concerned aircraft.

Air India has assured compliance with DGCA's guidance, distributing Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) recommended procedures to its crew. The scrutiny of the fuel control switch operations intensified after a fatal crash last June, underlining the importance of rigorous protocol adherence.