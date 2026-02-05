Left Menu

High Court Intervenes in Jharkhand Blood Transfusion Scandal

The Jharkhand High Court has ordered an FIR over claims of contaminated blood transfusion to children in Chaibasa. This follows a criminal writ petition by Deepak Hembram. The case involves allegations of HIV infections in children due to improper blood transfusion practices.

Updated: 05-02-2026 10:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court has mandated the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) concerning an alleged transfusion of contaminated blood to children in the Chaibasa area of West Singhbhum district.

Justice Gautam Kumar Chaudhary made the directive while addressing a criminal writ petition submitted by Deepak Hembram. Hembram reported that despite extensive efforts, local authorities had not filed an FIR regarding the case. Compelled by Hembram's plea, the court ordered the officer-in-charge of Chaibasa's Sadar Police Station to initiate an FIR and pursue necessary actions where culpability is found.

Earlier, the court had criticized the state government for neglecting established protocols for blood transfusions, a failure that reportedly resulted in HIV infection for five children. These children, all thalassemia patients, had undergone transfusions at the Sadar Hospital. In response, the court demanded an affidavit from Health Secretary Ajoy Kumar Singh and insight into blood donation activities statewide. Subsequently, the Jharkhand government suspended several officials involved and launched an investigation at the behest of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

(With inputs from agencies.)

