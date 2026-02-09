TCG CREST Launches School to Tackle Health Challenges

TCG CREST has announced the launch of its new School of Health, Environment & Sustainability Studies (SHESS). Aimed at addressing health system challenges in India and other low and middle-income countries, the school will begin offering PhD and postgraduate programs in Health Data Science, Public Health, and Health and Environment Sciences starting August.

Integrated postgraduate-PhD pathways are set to launch progressively during 2026-27 and 2027-28. SHESS will also provide short-term courses focused on health technology innovation and reducing disease burden. Professional programs, including a Diploma in Critical Care Technology and a Postgraduate Diploma in Healthcare Management, will be available from April 2026.

Emphasizing evidence-based policymaking, the initiative focuses on climate-linked health impacts and the transition of research into scalable health solutions. To commemorate the launch, TCG CREST recently held an international conference on population health, drawing participants from India and overseas.