Tragic Hospital Fire: Newborn's Death Sparks Protests

A devastating fire at a private nursing home NICU in Bithoor resulted in the death of a newborn. The incident has led to protests by the family, accusations of negligence, and a police investigation. The hospital's facilities have been sealed, and an inquiry committee is probing the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A newborn tragically died in Bithoor after a fire erupted in a warmer machine within the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of a private nursing home.

The blaze, which occurred late Sunday, has resulted in family-led protests over alleged medical negligence, leading to a police probe. Authorities responded by sealing the relevant hospital facilities and deploying police to maintain order.

The incident has raised significant concern about hospital safety protocols and has prompted the formation of an inquiry committee to investigate the cause. A postmortem of the infant has been ordered as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

