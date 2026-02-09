Tragic Hospital Fire: Newborn's Death Sparks Protests

A newborn tragically died in Bithoor after a fire erupted in a warmer machine within the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of a private nursing home.

The blaze, which occurred late Sunday, has resulted in family-led protests over alleged medical negligence, leading to a police probe. Authorities responded by sealing the relevant hospital facilities and deploying police to maintain order.

The incident has raised significant concern about hospital safety protocols and has prompted the formation of an inquiry committee to investigate the cause. A postmortem of the infant has been ordered as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)