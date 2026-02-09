Left Menu

Wes Streeting Defends Starmer Amid Pressure

British health minister Wes Streeting supports Prime Minister Keir Starmer, stating he should not resign despite growing pressure on his leadership. Streeting, considered a potential successor, acknowledged the challenging week for the government but urged patience, emphasizing the need to give Starmer a chance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:31 IST
Wes Streeting Defends Starmer Amid Pressure

British health minister Wes Streeting has come to the defense of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, asserting that there is no need for his resignation, according to a report by Sky News on Monday.

In the wake of escalating criticism of Starmer's leadership, Streeting, who is viewed as a possible successor, communicated to Sky's political editor Beth Rigby the tense atmosphere surrounding the issue. He acknowledged that it had not been the government's most favorable week.

Despite the challenges, Streeting emphasized the importance of offering Starmer a fair opportunity to address these issues, Rigby reported on the social media platform X.

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Bust: Hydroponic Ganja Smuggling Foiled at Airport

High-Stakes Bust: Hydroponic Ganja Smuggling Foiled at Airport

 India
2
Indian Tennis Stars Shine at ATP Challenger Chennai

Indian Tennis Stars Shine at ATP Challenger Chennai

 India
3
India-US Interim Trade Agreement: Strengthening Economic Ties

India-US Interim Trade Agreement: Strengthening Economic Ties

 India
4
Fury in Thane: Massive Investment Scam Unravels

Fury in Thane: Massive Investment Scam Unravels

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026