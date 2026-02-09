Wes Streeting Defends Starmer Amid Pressure
British health minister Wes Streeting supports Prime Minister Keir Starmer, stating he should not resign despite growing pressure on his leadership. Streeting, considered a potential successor, acknowledged the challenging week for the government but urged patience, emphasizing the need to give Starmer a chance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:31 IST
British health minister Wes Streeting has come to the defense of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, asserting that there is no need for his resignation, according to a report by Sky News on Monday.
In the wake of escalating criticism of Starmer's leadership, Streeting, who is viewed as a possible successor, communicated to Sky's political editor Beth Rigby the tense atmosphere surrounding the issue. He acknowledged that it had not been the government's most favorable week.
Despite the challenges, Streeting emphasized the importance of offering Starmer a fair opportunity to address these issues, Rigby reported on the social media platform X.
