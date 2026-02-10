Left Menu

Coffee’s Role in Dementia Prevention: The Brew of Good Brain Health

A study monitoring American healthcare professionals uncovered that moderate coffee intake may reduce dementia risk, thanks to caffeine's brain-protective qualities. While two to three cups daily offer benefits, higher consumption negates positive effects. Coffee and tea compounds, such as antioxidants and those influencing blood vessel health, also contribute to brain health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Loughborough | Updated: 10-02-2026 09:42 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 09:42 IST
A recent study has revealed that drinking two to three cups of coffee a day could significantly lower the risk of dementia, while drinking more offers no additional benefits. Observed over a period of up to 43 years, 8% of over 131,821 American health professionals developed dementia, but moderate caffeine consumers showed a 35% reduced risk, especially those under 75 years old.

Research indicates that caffeine blocks adenosine and assists neurotransmitters, countering age-related decline. It also helps reduce inflammation and regulate blood sugar metabolism. Findings suggest that coffee and tea's antioxidant properties protect the brain, while excessive consumption may disrupt sleep and increase anxiety, negating benefits.

Data from 38 related studies corroborate these findings, noting a 6%-16% lower dementia risk in caffeine drinkers. Although moderate caffeine consumption doesn't impact long-term blood pressure, high caffeine ingestion may require caution. Professional healthcare worker-focused results might not universalize, yet moderate consumption remains consistently beneficial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

