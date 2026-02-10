Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fire in NICU Claims Newborn's Life at Bithoor Nursing Home

A newborn girl died after a fire broke out in a warmer machine inside a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at a Bithoor nursing home. Authorities canceled the facility's registration and filed a criminal negligence case. The NICU lacked mandatory approvals, leading to the tragic incident.

A tragic incident occurred in Bithoor when a newborn girl lost her life after a fire allegedly erupted in a warmer machine inside the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at a local nursing home. The authorities have since cancelled the registration of the facility and launched a criminal negligence case against its management.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) SM Qasim Abidi revealed that an FIR was filed against an unidentified doctor of the Raja Nursing Home for causing death by negligence. Investigations ordered by District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh showed the NICU operated without necessary approvals from the health department, violating multiple regulations.

The preliminary reports indicated that the hospital failed to obtain required permissions, lacked specialized equipment, and did not employ trained staff, contributing to the fatal incident. Concerned relatives allege that the hospital delayed informing them about the tragedy, leading to angry protests and demands for accountability from the management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

