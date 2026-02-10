Left Menu

AstraZeneca Expands Cancer Treatment Options in India with Durvalumab

AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd has received approval from India's drug regulator to market Durvalumab, a cancer treatment, for an additional indication. The approval allows its combination with other drugs for first-line treatment in advanced endometrial cancer, paving the way for its distribution in India.

New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd announced on Tuesday that it has secured approval from India's drug regulatory authority to market Durvalumab solution for infusion for an added indication in cancer treatment. This regulatory green light allows AstraZeneca to import and distribute Durvalumab under the brand name Imfinzi for specified cancer types in India.

The drug regulator, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, sanctioned the use of Durvalumab in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel for primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer, marking a crucial development for candidates eligible for systematic therapy. The treatment will be followed by maintenance with Durvalumab as a monotherapy for cancers categorized as mismatch repair deficient.

This approval opens the door for AstraZeneca to market Durvalumab infusion solutions of 120 mg/2.4 mL and 500 mg/10 mL in India, contingent on obtaining all related statutory approvals. This advancement signifies AstraZeneca's ongoing commitment to broadening cancer treatment options in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

