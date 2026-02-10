India's Massive Screening Effort: Tackling Sickle Cell Anemia in Tribal Areas

In an extensive health initiative, more than 6.83 crore people from tribal areas nationwide have been screened for sickle cell anemia as of February 3. Findings revealed that approximately 2.38 lakh individuals are infected, and over 19.32 lakh are carriers of this genetic blood disorder, the government announced this Tuesday.

Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel addressed the issue in the Rajya Sabha, emphasizing the efforts under the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission. The screening targets the 0-40 age group across health facilities in 17 states severely affected by the condition.

Patel noted the considerable efforts in Odisha, contributing to the large number of screenings. The Union health ministry has established cost norms for setting up Centres of Excellence for Sickle Cell Disease, with support from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, approving 17 centers across 15 states.

