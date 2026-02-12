Whangārei Hospital Begins Vascular Surgery, Cutting Need for Auckland Travel

Northlanders will now be able to access key vascular surgery procedures at Whangārei Hospital, a major step toward improving specialist care closer to home.

Health Minister Simeon Brown said the new service means patients requiring renal fistula surgery or varicose vein treatment will no longer routinely need to travel to Auckland for care.

“People in Northland who need renal fistula surgery or varicose vein treatment will now be able to receive that care closer to where they live,” Mr Brown said.

“Travelling for treatment can be stressful and disruptive for patients and their families, and providing these procedures locally is a practical step that will make a real difference.”

Monthly Procedures Now Available in Northland

The procedures will now be delivered on a monthly basis at Whangārei Hospital, representing the next phase in strengthening vascular services for the region.

Until now, specialist vascular surgery could only be completed in Auckland, despite visiting teams providing outpatient clinics and nurse specialist support in Northland for some time.

“Delivering these procedures monthly at Whangārei Hospital is the next stage in strengthening the vascular service for Northlanders,” Mr Brown said.

“It reflects a commitment to ensuring more care is delivered as close to home as possible.”

Building on Existing Visiting Specialist Support

Auckland-based vascular teams have long travelled north to support patients through consultations and outpatient services. The introduction of surgery locally builds on that foundation, allowing patients to receive both assessment and treatment within the region.

The expansion is expected to improve continuity of care and reduce delays associated with travel and referral logistics.

New Clinical Nurse Specialists Strengthen Patient Support

To support the new service, clinical nurse specialists have been recruited to coordinate patient care and provide seamless support before and after surgery.

Their role includes:

Pre-operative assessment and preparation

Post-operative follow-up and recovery support

Coordination between Whangārei-based services and visiting surgical teams

Ensuring patients and families have a smoother treatment experience

Regional Health Access a Government Priority

Mr Brown said improving access to specialist care in regional and rural communities is a key Government focus.

“Improving access to quality health services in regional and rural New Zealand is a priority,” he said.

“Strengthening services in places like Northland is an important part of fixing the basics and building a health system that works better for patients across the country.”

The new vascular surgery service at Whangārei Hospital is expected to ease pressure on Auckland hospitals while delivering more timely and convenient care for Northland patients.