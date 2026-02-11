Wall Street Awaits Crucial Jobs Data Amid Earnings Surprises

U.S. stock index futures saw minor fluctuations on Wednesday as investors kept a close eye on crucial jobs data, delayed by the partial government shutdown, and evaluated a busy earnings season. Analysts expect January job growth despite challenges such as tariff uncertainties and tighter immigration rules impacting the labor market.

Upcoming employment data could influence Federal Reserve interest-rate projections, especially following December's unexpected stall in retail sales, shifting the odds for an April rate cut. According to CME Group, a softer data set might bolster dovish Fed expectations, while stronger data may reduce chances of earlier rate cuts, yet the broader economic outlook remains concerning.

Additionally, quarterly earnings took center stage, with Cloudflare shares surging thanks to promising annual forecasts, while Robinhood shares dipped due to underwhelming revenue results. Market movements were also impacted by AI-driven disruptions and geopolitical factors, including ongoing debates over tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)