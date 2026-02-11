More than a third of patients on Wegovy pill are new to GLP-1 drugs, study finds
Among early users of Novo Nordisk's new Wegovy weight-loss pill, 36% had no prior experience taking a GLP-1 medication, a new study from the health data firm Truveta found.
Of patients who started a new pill prescription, 21.1% had previously taken the injectable version of Wegovy and 15.8% switched from Eli Lilly's Zepbound, another injectable GLP-1 medicine, according to Truveta data. Truveta reviewed health records from 8,762 patients with evidence of a prescription for the new Wegovy pill, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on December 22.
