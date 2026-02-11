More than a third of patients on Wegovy pill are new to GLP-1 drugs, study finds

Among ‌early users ​of Novo Nordisk's new Wegovy weight-loss ‌pill, 36% had no prior experience taking a GLP-1 medication, a ‌new study from the health data ‌firm Truveta found.

Of patients who started a new pill prescription, 21.1% ⁠had previously ​taken ⁠the injectable version of Wegovy and ⁠15.8% switched from Eli Lilly's Zepbound, ​another injectable GLP-1 medicine, according to ⁠Truveta data. Truveta reviewed health records ⁠from ​8,762 patients with evidence of a prescription for the ⁠new Wegovy pill, which was approved by ⁠the ⁠U.S. Food and Drug Administration on December 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)