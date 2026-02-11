Left Menu

More than a third of patients on Wegovy pill are new to GLP-1 drugs, study finds

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2026 23:46 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 23:46 IST
More than a third of patients on Wegovy pill are new to GLP-1 drugs, study finds

Among ‌early users ​of Novo Nordisk's new Wegovy weight-loss ‌pill, 36% had no prior experience taking a GLP-1 medication, a ‌new study from the health data ‌firm Truveta found.

Of patients who started a new pill prescription, 21.1% ⁠had previously ​taken ⁠the injectable version of Wegovy and ⁠15.8% switched from Eli Lilly's Zepbound, ​another injectable GLP-1 medicine, according to ⁠Truveta data. Truveta reviewed health records ⁠from ​8,762 patients with evidence of a prescription for the ⁠new Wegovy pill, which was approved by ⁠the ⁠U.S. Food and Drug Administration on December 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suspected sabotage hits rail line to Italian Olympic venues, no service disruption

Suspected sabotage hits rail line to Italian Olympic venues, no service disr...

 Global
2
Senators question why US agency pushed out officials working on Chinese threats

Senators question why US agency pushed out officials working on Chinese thre...

 Global
3
Delhi govt studies Haryana, Andhra, Rajasthan models for upcoming data hub

Delhi govt studies Haryana, Andhra, Rajasthan models for upcoming data hub

 India
4
UPDATE 2-UK's Reeves says deeper ties with EU is the 'biggest prize'

UPDATE 2-UK's Reeves says deeper ties with EU is the 'biggest prize'

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026