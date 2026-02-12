Left Menu

NZ Explores AI to Strengthen Breast Cancer Screening and Early Detection

“AI is providing new opportunities to strengthen our healthcare system and deliver smarter, more responsive care for New Zealanders,” Mr Brown said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 12-02-2026 11:42 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 11:42 IST
NZ Explores AI to Strengthen Breast Cancer Screening and Early Detection
Breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer among New Zealand women. Image Credit: Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being explored as a new tool to support breast screening services and improve early detection outcomes for women across New Zealand, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“AI is providing new opportunities to strengthen our healthcare system and deliver smarter, more responsive care for New Zealanders,” Mr Brown said.

Health New Zealand has now invited organisations with expertise in AI medical image reading to outline how the technology could be safely and effectively integrated into BreastScreen Aotearoa, the country’s national breast screening programme.

“This exploratory step is about ensuring New Zealand women continue to have access to quality, future-focused breast screening services,” Mr Brown said.

Breast Cancer Remains New Zealand’s Most Common Women’s Cancer

Breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer among New Zealand women.

  • Around 3,400 women are diagnosed each year

  • Approximately 270,000 women aged 45–69 are screened annually through BreastScreen Aotearoa

“With demand growing, we need to look at smarter ways to support our workforce and deliver faster, more reliable screening,” Mr Brown said.

AI Could Support Radiologists and Reduce Workforce Pressures

The initiative marks the first step in a validation process to understand how AI tools might assist radiologists in breast screening services.

Potential benefits under consideration include:

  • Supporting clinical decision-making

  • Reducing workload pressures on radiologists

  • Improving consistency in image interpretation

  • Delivering quicker screening outcomes for patients

Mr Brown stressed that any future use of AI would maintain strong clinical oversight and patient safety standards.

“This work is focused on future-proofing breast screening so services remain accessible, patient-centred, and responsive to the needs of women,” he said.

International Momentum in AI Medical Imaging

AI is already being used in several countries to assist with medical imaging, including breast cancer detection.

Exploring international models will be part of Health New Zealand’s assessment as it considers whether AI could complement radiologists’ work locally.

“Exploring how AI could strengthen early detection is an important step toward ensuring the long-term sustainability of screening services,” Mr Brown said.

Next Steps: Consultation and Technology Assessment

Health New Zealand will now:

  • Draw on advice from the health technology sector

  • Engage with the breast screening workforce

  • Review international examples of AI-assisted screening

  • Evaluate safety, effectiveness, and clinical standards

The work builds on recent upgrades to BreastScreen Aotearoa, including:

  • Extending the screening age range up to 74 years

  • Transitioning to a population-based digital screening register

A Future-Focused Goal for Women’s Health

“At the heart of this work is one simple goal: enabling more women to access timely screening and giving them the best possible chance of early detection,” Mr Brown said.

TRENDING

1
SC refuses to entertain Jairam Ramesh's plea on retrospective environmental clearances

SC refuses to entertain Jairam Ramesh's plea on retrospective environmental ...

 India
2
Kyiv mayor says another 2,600 buildings in city without heat after Russian attack

Kyiv mayor says another 2,600 buildings in city without heat after Russian a...

 Global
3
LoP Satheesan calls for public debate on hartal culture; outlines UDF health sector reforms

LoP Satheesan calls for public debate on hartal culture; outlines UDF health...

 India
4
UK economy ekes out growth of 0.1% in Q4

UK economy ekes out growth of 0.1% in Q4

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

AI key to decarbonizing and securing global port operations

From anxiety to reassurance: How AI is quietly supporting pregnancy wellbeing

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026