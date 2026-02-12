UPDATE 1-More than 1.4 million UK health workers to receive 3.3% pay rise

‌More than ​1.4 million National Health Service workers in Britain will receive a 3.3% pay ‌rise from April, the government said on Thursday.

The pay rise was recommended by an independent pay review body, and ‌the government had accepted that recommendation, health minister Wes ‌Streeting said in a written statement announcing the pay increase. The pay review body report said a 3.3% uplift was necessary to support ⁠recruitment, ​retention and ⁠morale across the health service. It applies to staff in England, ⁠Wales and Northern Ireland.

Scotland sets NHS pay separately and is not ​covered by the review process. Inflation in Britain was 3.4% ⁠in December but the Bank of England's latest forecasts show it ⁠is ​expected to fall to around its 2% target in April and remain around that level for the ⁠next three years.

Streeting said the award exceeded the government's initial estimate ⁠of ⁠what it could afford, but would be funded within the existing health budget without cutting ‌frontline services.

