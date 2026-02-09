Left Menu

Scotland's Batsmen Shine Against Italy at T20 World Cup

Scotland posted 207/4 against Italy at the T20 World Cup, led by George Munsey's quickfire 84 and Michael Jones' 37. A major boost was Brandon McMullen's 41* off 18 balls. Italy's skipper Wayne Madsen suffered an injury, leaving the field in discomfort.

In a decisive T20 World Cup match, Scotland showcased their batting prowess by reaching 207 for 4 against the newcomer Italy. George Munsey burst into form with a striking 84, while his partner Michael Jones added a solid 37, helping the team recover from their previous loss.

The duo's century partnership overwhelmed the Italian bowlers, resulting in a powerful stand that laid the foundation for a formidable score. Brandon McMullen further amplified Scotland's innings with a vibrant cameo of 41 not out, scored in just 18 deliveries.

In a significant setback for Italy, their captain Wayne Madsen sustained an injury while attempting a save in the field. Madsen's departure, supported by a makeshift sling, added to the challenges faced by the Italian team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

