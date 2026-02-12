Soccer-UEFA Nations League 2026-27 draw
Following is the draw for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League made on Thursday. League A
Group A1: France, Italy, Belgium, Turkey Group A2: Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Greece
Group A3: Spain, Croatia, England, Czech Republic Group A4: Portugal, Denmark, Norway, Wales
League B Group B1: Scotland, Switzerland, Slovenia, North Macedonia
Group B2: Hungary, Ukraine, Georgia, Northern Ireland Group B3: Israel, Austria, Ireland, Kosovo
Group B4: Poland, Bosnia, Romania, Sweden League C
Group C1: Albania, Finland, Belarus, San Marino Group C2: Montenegro, Armenia, Cyprus, Latvia/Gibraltar*
Group C3: Kazakhstan, Slovakia, Faroe Islands, Moldova Group C4: Iceland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Luxembourg/Malta*
League D Group D1: Gibraltar/Latvia*, Malta/Luxembourg*, Andorra
Group D2: Lithuania, Azerbaijan, Liechtenstein (*Gibraltar and Latvia as well as Malta and Luxembourg will compete in relegation playoffs to determine which teams will be relegated to League D) (Compiled by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
