Soccer-UEFA Nations League 2026-27 draw

Following ​is the draw ​for the ‌2026-27 UEFA ​Nations League made on Thursday. League A

Group A1: France, ‌Italy, Belgium, Turkey Group A2: Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Greece

Group A3: Spain, Croatia, England, Czech Republic Group ‌A4: Portugal, Denmark, Norway, Wales

League B Group ‌B1: Scotland, Switzerland, Slovenia, North Macedonia

Group B2: Hungary, Ukraine, Georgia, Northern Ireland Group B3: Israel, Austria, Ireland, ⁠Kosovo

Group ​B4: ⁠Poland, Bosnia, Romania, Sweden League C

Group C1: Albania, Finland, ⁠Belarus, San Marino Group C2: Montenegro, Armenia, Cyprus, ​Latvia/Gibraltar*

Group C3: Kazakhstan, Slovakia, Faroe Islands, Moldova Group ⁠C4: Iceland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Luxembourg/Malta*

League D Group D1: Gibraltar/Latvia*, ⁠Malta/Luxembourg*, ​Andorra

Group D2: Lithuania, Azerbaijan, Liechtenstein (*Gibraltar and Latvia as well as Malta ⁠and Luxembourg will compete in relegation playoffs to ⁠determine ⁠which teams will be relegated to League D) (Compiled by Chiranjit ‌Ojha ‌in Bengaluru, editing by ​Ed Osmond)

