Left Menu

Hungary opposition leader flags possible illicit video release ahead of election

Peter ‌Magyar, leader of the centre-right opposition Tisza party which leads Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz in most polls, said in a video on his Facebook page he believed he was targeted by ‌Orban's camp with a Russian-style smear campaign. Orban's government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs did not respond to ‌emailed Reuters questions on Thursday.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 13-02-2026 01:25 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 01:25 IST
Hungary opposition leader flags possible illicit video release ahead of election
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary's opposition leader said on Thursday that ​individuals linked to the government were preparing ​to release an illicit video ‌of him ​in an intimate situation with his former girlfriend in an attempt to discredit him ahead of elections due in April. Peter ‌Magyar, leader of the centre-right opposition Tisza party which leads Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz in most polls, said in a video on his Facebook page he believed he was targeted by ‌Orban's camp with a Russian-style smear campaign.

Orban's government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs did not respond to ‌emailed Reuters questions on Thursday. Magyar, 44, a divorced father of three, released the video statement after media reports drew attention to a website that hinted at an impending revelation about an illicit incident.

The site carried ⁠a camera ​shot of a ⁠room and a double bed, and later posted "Coming soon" and the date August 3, 2024, which Magyar said was ⁠the date of a party where he had consensual sex with his former girlfriend. He had divorced ​the year before. No further content had been posted on the website as of Thursday evening ⁠and Reuters could not verify who set it up or where any video or other information may be ⁠released.

Orban's ​chief of staff Gergely Gulyas, asked about the website on Thursday, told reporters: "I cannot comment on something that I know nothing about." Magyar said in the Facebook video he ⁠had committed no wrongdoing.

"It became clear to me that I had walked into a classic Russian-style kompromat ⁠but as I ⁠have not done anything illegal, my conscience is clear," he said. "I will not allow Viktor Orban and his people to divert attention from ‌reality for ‌weeks with a hoax."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-South African president pledges focus on crime and water crises

UPDATE 2-South African president pledges focus on crime and water crises

 Global
2
Loss of Fed independence could push up inflation all around the world, Bundesbank warns

Loss of Fed independence could push up inflation all around the world, Bunde...

 Germany
3
Venezuela's PDVSA offers expanded oil areas to joint venture partners, sources say

Venezuela's PDVSA offers expanded oil areas to joint venture partners, sourc...

 Global
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall with tech slide; yields also decline

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall with tech slide; yields also decline

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026