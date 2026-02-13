Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy: We have backed US peace proposals to get a deal done

Zelenskiy, in an interview published by The Atlantic on Thursday, said Kyiv was willing to hold both a presidential election and a ‌referendum on a deal, but would not settle for an accord that was detrimental to Ukraine's interests. "The tactic we chose is for the Americans not to think that we want to continue the war," Zelenskiy told the ‌U.S.-based publication.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2026 04:44 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 04:44 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy: We have backed US peace proposals to get a deal done

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv had sought to back ​U.S. peace proposals to end the war with ​Russia as President Donald Trump seeks ‌to resolve the ​conflict before November mid-term elections. Zelenskiy, in an interview published by The Atlantic on Thursday, said Kyiv was willing to hold both a presidential election and a ‌referendum on a deal, but would not settle for an accord that was detrimental to Ukraine's interests.

"The tactic we chose is for the Americans not to think that we want to continue the war," Zelenskiy told the ‌U.S.-based publication. "That's why we started supporting their proposals in any format that speeds things along." He said Ukraine was "not afraid ‌of anything. Are we ready for elections? We're ready. Are we ready for a referendum? We're ready."

Zelenskiy has sought to build good relations with Washington since an Oval Office meeting in February 2025 descended into a shouting match with Trump and U.S. Vice President ⁠JD Vance. But ​he said he had ⁠rejected a proposal, reported this week by the Financial Times, to announce the votes on February 24, the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion. ⁠A ceasefire and proposed U.S. security guarantees against a future invasion had not yet been settled, he said.

"No one is clinging ​to power," The Atlantic quoted him as saying. "I am ready for elections. But for that we ⁠need security, guarantees of security, a cease-fire." And he added: "I don't think we should put a bad deal up for a referendum."

Russian President Vladimir ⁠Putin ​has said Zelenskiy is not a legitimate negotiating partner because he has not faced election since coming to power in 2019. Zelenskiy has said in recent weeks that a document on security guarantees for Ukraine is ⁠all but ready to be signed.

But, in his remarks, he acknowledged that details remained unresolved, including whether the U.S. ⁠would be willing to ⁠shoot down incoming missiles over Ukraine if Russia were to violate the peace. "This hasn't been fixed yet," Zelenskiy said. "We have raised it, and we will continue to raise ‌these questions...We need all ‌of this to be written out."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Republican to oppose Trump nominee for senior diplomatic post over remarks on Israel, Jews

UPDATE 1-Republican to oppose Trump nominee for senior diplomatic post over ...

 Global
2
Taiwan president lauds trade and tariff deal with US

Taiwan president lauds trade and tariff deal with US

 Taiwan
3
UPDATE 2-Trump cannot end deportation protections for South Sudanese nationals, US judge rules

UPDATE 2-Trump cannot end deportation protections for South Sudanese nationa...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-US, Taiwan finalize deal to cut tariffs, boost purchases of US goods

UPDATE 1-US, Taiwan finalize deal to cut tariffs, boost purchases of US good...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026