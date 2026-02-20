Left Menu

Aalin Sherin's Legacy: Immortality Through Organ Donation

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren honors Aalin Sherin Abraham, a 10-month-old from Kerala whose organs were donated after her passing. Praising her parents' courageous decision, Soren vows to fortify Jharkhand's organ donation policy. Aalin's legacy transcends borders, offering hope and a testament to humanity's compassion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 20-02-2026 08:54 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 08:54 IST
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid homage to Aalin Sherin Abraham, a 10-month-old girl from Kerala, made immortal through her parents' decision to donate her organs posthumously. Soren asserted his government's commitment to enhancing the state's organ donation policy, viewing organ donation as a profound humanitarian gesture.

Soren lauded the extraordinary courage of Aalin's parents, Mrs. Sherin N John and Mr. Arun Abraham, whose decision at a time of deep personal loss exemplifies selfless compassion. He emphasized that their act transcends borders and languages, representing a lasting message for all.

Aalin Sherin was declared brain dead following a road accident, prompting her parents to allow organ donation through the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation. Her heart valve, liver, kidneys, and eyes were donated to various medical facilities, providing hope and life to many.

