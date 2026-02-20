Left Menu

Sweet Factory Shut Down Amid Hygienic Concerns in Indore

Authorities in Indore shut down a factory producing gulab jamuns for operating under unhygienic conditions without a valid license. About 1,600 kilograms of the sweet were seized. The factory failed to present pest control and water testing records. Samples have been sent for analysis under food safety laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 20-02-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 19:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Indore have seized approximately 1,600 kilograms of 'gulab jamuns' from a local factory. The sweet, known as 'shahi gulab jamun', was found to have been produced in unsanitary conditions and without the necessary licensing.

The factory, located in the Palda industrial area, was found lacking critical documentation for pest control and water quality testing, raising serious safety concerns. As a consequence, the facility has been ordered shut down immediately pending further investigation.

Food samples have been dispatched for analysis under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Officials will initiate further action based on laboratory results to ensure consumer safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

