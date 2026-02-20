Sweet Factory Shut Down Amid Hygienic Concerns in Indore

Authorities in Indore have seized approximately 1,600 kilograms of 'gulab jamuns' from a local factory. The sweet, known as 'shahi gulab jamun', was found to have been produced in unsanitary conditions and without the necessary licensing.

The factory, located in the Palda industrial area, was found lacking critical documentation for pest control and water quality testing, raising serious safety concerns. As a consequence, the facility has been ordered shut down immediately pending further investigation.

Food samples have been dispatched for analysis under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Officials will initiate further action based on laboratory results to ensure consumer safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)