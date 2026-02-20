Surgical Scandal: Forgotten Forceps Raises Questions in Kerala

An alarming case of medical negligence has emerged from Kerala, where an artery forceps was found inside a patient's abdomen five years after surgery. Usha Joseph, who underwent a procedure in 2021 at Alappuzha Medical College, has endured years of pain due to the overlooked surgical instrument.

The discovery has led the Kerala Medical Education Department to suspend Dr. Shahida J., who was responsible for the original surgery. An inquiry conducted by the college's principal found Dr. Shahida at fault, prompting this disciplinary action. Meanwhile, Joseph's family has taken legal steps, lodging a complaint with local authorities.

Health Minister Veena George has ordered a detailed investigation into this episode, emphasizing that such events should never occur. She also dismissed allegations of systemic failure, asserting that government hospitals adhere to stringent WHO guidelines. An expert committee now seeks to uncover the truth behind this shocking incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)