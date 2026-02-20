Left Menu

Executive Order on Glyphosate Sparks MAHA Movement Backlash

The U.S. Make America Healthy Again movement criticizes President Trump's executive order to boost domestic production of glyphosate, due to health concerns. This decision risks alienating MAHA supporters, crucial for November's midterm elections, despite being seen as necessary for national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump's recent executive order to boost domestic production of the widely used weedkiller glyphosate has ignited a backlash from the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement, which supported his election campaign. The order, deemed essential for national security, has sparked health concerns among activists.

Many MAHA supporters argue that the promotion of glyphosate contradicts the movement's health-focused principles, risking their support in the upcoming midterm elections. Critics including Kelly Ryerson and Dave Murphy have labeled the executive order a 'strategic mistake,' potentially endangering Trump's political support base.

The order follows Bayer's proposed $7.25 billion settlement regarding lawsuits claiming its Roundup product, containing glyphosate, causes cancer. This decision reflects the ongoing debate over glyphosate's safety, with studies presenting conflicting evidence about its health impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

