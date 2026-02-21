AI to Transform Diagnosis, End Subjectivity: Jitendra Singh at Medllumina 2026

Artificial Intelligence-powered diagnostic tools are poised to eliminate subjectivity in medical diagnosis, ensuring sharper precision and more targeted treatment for patients, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

Delivering the inaugural address at Medllumina 2026: International Multi-Specialty Medical Conference, the Minister highlighted how AI-enabled systems are set to redefine clinical decision-making across pathology, imaging, and patient management.

AI as a Clinical Co-Pilot

Explaining the transformative potential of AI in diagnostics, Dr. Singh cited the example of cancer pathology. While a pathologist examining a biopsy slide with the naked eye may miss a minute but critical cluster of malignant cells, an AI-enabled system can precisely flag the affected region, significantly reducing human error.

Similarly, AI tools analysing comprehensive patient datasets — including laboratory reports, imaging results, medical history and demographic indicators — can detect patterns that might otherwise go unnoticed, strengthening diagnostic accuracy and improving treatment outcomes.

“AI-developed tools will minimise subjectivity and guide clinicians toward more precise and specific treatment,” he said, adding that AI will complement, not replace, clinical judgement.

From Classical Medicine to Genomics and Data Science

Tracing the evolution of medical science, Dr. Singh noted that healthcare has moved from an era dominated by classical bedside learning to one driven by advanced technologies such as ultrasound, CT scans, MRI, molecular diagnostics and now genomics.

“The dictum has changed,” he observed. “Where once mastery depended solely on extensive reading and experience, today AI-enabled systems augment and enhance clinical expertise.”

He also pointed to AI-powered language tools that are helping bridge communication gaps in healthcare delivery, especially in multilingual and rural settings. Digital platforms and mobile clinics are increasingly leveraging such tools to expand access to care.

Breaking Silos in Super-Specialised Medicine

Emphasising the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration, the Minister said that increasing super-specialisation often limits cross-disciplinary dialogue. A multi-speciality academic platform hosted by a diagnostics institution reflects a forward-looking approach at a time when medicine intersects deeply with MedTech, engineering and advanced data sciences.

He stressed that integrated medical dialogue is critical in an age where data analytics, biomedical engineering, and artificial intelligence are converging with clinical practice.

Changing Disease Landscape in India

Dr. Jitendra Singh drew attention to the shifting spectrum of diseases in India. Conditions once confined to specific regions — such as diabetes in southern India or thyroid disorders in Himalayan regions — are now prevalent nationwide due to lifestyle changes and diminishing rural–urban distinctions.

Rising life expectancy has increased the burden of age-related diseases, while lifestyle disorders such as obesity, hypertension and Type 2 diabetes are emerging at younger ages. In such a scenario, early and precise diagnostics are essential to differentiate between closely overlapping clinical conditions and prevent inappropriate treatment protocols.

India’s Genomics and Gene Therapy Leap

The Minister said India is entering a new era in genomics and gene therapy. Under the Department of Biotechnology, large-scale genome sequencing initiatives are underway, with an initial target of sequencing one million individuals to build a robust genomic database.

He referred to successful clinical research in gene therapy for haemophilia, conducted in collaboration with premier medical institutions, describing it as a landmark scientific achievement. He also cited the development of India’s first indigenous antibiotic, Nafithromycin, as evidence of the country’s growing strength in life sciences and pharmaceutical innovation.

Towards Personalised, Precision Medicine

Looking ahead, Dr. Singh said personalised prescriptions based on genetic profiling, environmental exposure and lifestyle determinants will increasingly replace the traditional “one-size-fits-all” model.

AI-driven analytics, integrated with genomic insights, will enable physicians to tailor therapies to individual patients, enhancing efficacy while reducing adverse effects.

Policy Reforms to Expand Research Ecosystem

The Minister highlighted government reforms that have opened sectors such as space, nuclear medicine and advanced health research to greater private participation. These measures aim to create an enabling innovation ecosystem that blends public research strengths with private sector agility.

He invited leading diagnostic institutions to collaborate with government initiatives, particularly in nuclear medicine therapy and advanced oncology treatments, noting that public-private synergy can accelerate breakthroughs in critical healthcare domains.

Health as Foundation of ‘Viksit Bharat’

Connecting healthcare transformation to India’s broader development vision, Dr. Jitendra Singh noted that more than 70 percent of India’s population is below the age of 40. Safeguarding health and harnessing this demographic dividend are central to building a “Viksit Bharat.”

A strong diagnostics ecosystem powered by AI, genomics and credible quality standards, he said, will ensure that preventive and precision medicine become widely accessible, strengthening both national productivity and public health resilience.

The conference concluded with a shared commitment among clinicians, researchers and policymakers to leverage AI-driven tools, deepen interdisciplinary collaboration and build a future-ready healthcare system for India.