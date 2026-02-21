Left Menu

Controversy Over 'Release Imran Khan Force': Legal Challenges Ahead

Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, has criticized the formation of the 'Release Imran Khan Force' as unconstitutional. This force was announced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM, Sohail Afridi, aiming to support the PTI leader, Imran Khan, imprisoned since August 2023. Afridi's claims raised questions on legal grounds and political motives.

  • Pakistan

In a recent twist in Pakistan's political landscape, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has branded the formation of the 'Release Imran Khan Force' by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister as unconstitutional and legally questionable.

The initiative, detailed by CM Sohail Afridi, aims to support PTI leader Imran Khan, who has been incarcerated since August 2023. Asif speculates that Afridi's motives appear to be politically motivated, possibly reinforcing his own position amidst controversy.

The situation arises following a sit-in by lawmakers at Parliament House, expressing concerns about Khan's health. In the wake of these developments, Afridi's announcement raises significant legal and political queries within the country's governance framework.

