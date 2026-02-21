Precision Triumph: Kauvery Hospital Pioneers Robotic Surgery for Rare Pancreatic Tumour

In a groundbreaking medical development, Kauvery Hospital in Vadapalani has successfully diagnosed and surgically removed a rare pancreatic tumour known as insulinoma. The tumour, which was causing persistently low blood sugar levels and frequent unconsciousness in a 60-year-old woman, had eluded detection through standard imaging techniques.

The diagnostic breakthrough came through a combination of specialised blood tests and an endoscopic ultrasound, which allowed the medical team to precisely locate the 1.3 cm tumour situated at the neck of the pancreas. The hospital's surgical team, led by Dr. Swaminathan Sambandam, performed a robotic-assisted surgery to safely excise the tumour, marking a significant achievement in complex surgical procedures.

This success underlines Kauvery Hospital's commitment to clinical excellence and advanced diagnostics. Dr. P. Basumani and Dr. Swaminathan Sambandam highlighted the role of teamwork and state-of-the-art technology in tackling such a rare and technically demanding procedure, positioning the hospital as a leader in innovative medical treatments.

