Precision Triumph: Kauvery Hospital Pioneers Robotic Surgery for Rare Pancreatic Tumour

Kauvery Hospital in Vadapalani successfully identified and removed a rare insulinoma in a 60-year-old woman. Using a combination of specialised blood tests, endoscopic ultrasound, and robotic surgery, the medical team achieved precision diagnosis and treatment, showcasing the hospital's advanced technological capabilities in handling complex medical conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 21-02-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 18:34 IST
Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani. Image Credit: ANI
In a groundbreaking medical development, Kauvery Hospital in Vadapalani has successfully diagnosed and surgically removed a rare pancreatic tumour known as insulinoma. The tumour, which was causing persistently low blood sugar levels and frequent unconsciousness in a 60-year-old woman, had eluded detection through standard imaging techniques.

The diagnostic breakthrough came through a combination of specialised blood tests and an endoscopic ultrasound, which allowed the medical team to precisely locate the 1.3 cm tumour situated at the neck of the pancreas. The hospital's surgical team, led by Dr. Swaminathan Sambandam, performed a robotic-assisted surgery to safely excise the tumour, marking a significant achievement in complex surgical procedures.

This success underlines Kauvery Hospital's commitment to clinical excellence and advanced diagnostics. Dr. P. Basumani and Dr. Swaminathan Sambandam highlighted the role of teamwork and state-of-the-art technology in tackling such a rare and technically demanding procedure, positioning the hospital as a leader in innovative medical treatments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

