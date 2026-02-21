AI Impact Summit Sparks Political Controversy Amid Protests

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has fiercely criticized the Congress party's protest at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, branding it as an effort to oppose India, not just the BJP. The protest, he claimed, aimed to create doubts among the country's youth about AI advancements.

Patel, in a video message, emphasized the significant success of the AI Impact Summit, led under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance. He highlighted the initiative's role in elevating youth dreams and opening entrepreneurial opportunities across emerging sectors.

Meanwhile, a protest led by Indian Youth Congress workers at the summit venue was followed by arrests and police custody. As the summit concluded, the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact was endorsed by 88 countries, signaling global alignment on AI's potential for economic growth and social good.

(With inputs from agencies.)