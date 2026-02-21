Left Menu

AI Impact Summit Sparks Political Controversy Amid Protests

At the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel criticized Congress for its protest, suggesting it opposed India's progress. Highlighting AI's role in new opportunities, Patel condemned the protest for cheap publicity. The summit concluded with a global AI cooperation declaration backed by 88 countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-02-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 18:34 IST
AI Impact Summit Sparks Political Controversy Amid Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has fiercely criticized the Congress party's protest at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, branding it as an effort to oppose India, not just the BJP. The protest, he claimed, aimed to create doubts among the country's youth about AI advancements.

Patel, in a video message, emphasized the significant success of the AI Impact Summit, led under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance. He highlighted the initiative's role in elevating youth dreams and opening entrepreneurial opportunities across emerging sectors.

Meanwhile, a protest led by Indian Youth Congress workers at the summit venue was followed by arrests and police custody. As the summit concluded, the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact was endorsed by 88 countries, signaling global alignment on AI's potential for economic growth and social good.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Manipur's Political Landscape: Cabinet Expansion Talks in New Delhi

Manipur's Political Landscape: Cabinet Expansion Talks in New Delhi

 India
2
Himachal Police Crack Down on Newborn Trafficking Gang

Himachal Police Crack Down on Newborn Trafficking Gang

 India
3
Deadly Strikes in Bekaa Valley: A New Test for Fragile Ceasefire

Deadly Strikes in Bekaa Valley: A New Test for Fragile Ceasefire

 Global
4
Take Solutions Revolutionizes Healthcare with Anthropic's Claude AI

Take Solutions Revolutionizes Healthcare with Anthropic's Claude AI

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026