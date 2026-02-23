Left Menu

CM Vijayan inaugurates new multi-storey building at Thiruvananthapuram RCC

The Kerala government has strengthened cancer treatment facilities at the RCC here with the addition of advanced medical technology and a new multi-storey building, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday. RCC, one of the most important cancer treatment centres in Kerala, treats around 2.5 lakh patients every year from across the state.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-02-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 21:25 IST
CM Vijayan inaugurates new multi-storey building at Thiruvananthapuram RCC
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has strengthened cancer treatment facilities at the RCC here with the addition of advanced medical technology and a new multi-storey building, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday. Inaugurating the new building, the chief minister said the state had made timely interventions to ensure that patients receive modern and affordable cancer care. He said the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) now has several advanced systems, including the public sector's first robotic surgery unit, HIPEC treatment, surface-guided radiation therapy, PET-CT scanning and modern brachytherapy for prostate cancer. RCC, one of the most important cancer treatment centres in Kerala, treats around 2.5 lakh patients every year from across the state. ''Given the number of patients who depend on this centre, upgrading facilities was essential,'' Vijayan said. The new building, constructed at a cost of Rs 242 crore, has a total area of over 3.3 lakh square feet. It houses radiotherapy and nuclear medicine units, a bone marrow transplant centre, operation theatres, intensive care units, leukemia wards, a blood bank and microbiology laboratories. An additional 200 beds have been added to the existing capacity. The building also includes two levels of parking and will operate using solar energy while following green protocols. The chief minister said the government has also allotted about 12 acres of land at Pulayanarkotta for a second RCC campus, where future expansion and related facilities will be developed. Health Minister Veena George, who presided over the event, said the day marked an important chapter in RCC's history. She said cancer is not just a medical condition but also a mental and financial burden on families. More than 70,000 new cancer cases are reported in Kerala every year, she said. Under the Aardram Mission, the government has made cancer prevention a priority by launching statewide screening programmes. So far, about 22 lakh people have been screened. George said treatment facilities at RCC have expanded significantly in recent years. The number of cancer beds has doubled, robotic surgeries have been introduced, and costly procedures that normally run into several lakhs of rupees are being provided free or at subsidised rates in government hospitals. ''No one should be left helpless when it comes to cancer treatment,'' the minister said. Education Minister V Sivankutty, several legislators, health officials and senior doctors attended the function.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab estimates Rs 12,800 cr revenue from excise in FY27; no hike in liquor rates: FM Cheema

Punjab estimates Rs 12,800 cr revenue from excise in FY27; no hike in liquor...

 India
2
Indian diaspora give UP CM Adityanath a warm welcome during interaction in Singapore

Indian diaspora give UP CM Adityanath a warm welcome during interaction in S...

 Singapore
3
EU diplomats meet Board of Peace director over Gaza's future

EU diplomats meet Board of Peace director over Gaza's future

 Belgium
4
UP delegation in Germany explores collaborations in health tech, data centre and AI solutions

UP delegation in Germany explores collaborations in health tech, data centre...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026