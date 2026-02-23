Three labourers dead, seven injured as pickup vehicle overturns in MP's Narsinghpur
Three labourers were killed and seven others injured after their pickup vehicle overturned at an under-construction bridge near Barman in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, a police official said. The incident took place under Sautala police station limits in Barman outpost area when the vehicle, carrying 10 labourers from Chhindwara to Narsinghpur for construction work along a highway stretch, overturned, the official said.
- Country:
- India
Three labourers were killed and seven others injured after their pickup vehicle overturned at an under-construction bridge near Barman in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, a police official said. The incident took place under Sautala police station limits in Barman outpost area when the vehicle, carrying 10 labourers from Chhindwara to Narsinghpur for construction work along a highway stretch, overturned, the official said. ''Ratanlal (60), Kamaniya Bai (50) and Bharat Lal Thakur (45) all hailing from Chhindwara district, died. Seven persons were injured, four of whom are in serious condition. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Kareli,'' area police station house officer Priyanka Kevat told PTI. Preliminary investigation suggests the driver lost control of the accident, the SHO said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Industrial Boost for Chickpea Traders in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Universities Introduce Temple Management Courses to Boost Economy
Madhya Pradesh's Bhagoria Festival Elevated to National Status
Pioneering Bariatric Surgery: A Breakthrough for Government Healthcare in Madhya Pradesh
Supreme Court Directs Madhya Pradesh High Court on OBC Quota Pleas